Share of non-oil sector in Azerbaijan is expected to increase to 79 percent in 2027
Due to the transformation of the main driving force of economic growth from the oil sector to the non-oil and gas sector, it is expected that a continuous increase in the share of non-oil and gas revenues in the state budget will be achieved in conditions where the oil and gas sector will gradually shrink, Azernews reports.
