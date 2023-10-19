Azernews.Az

Thursday October 19 2023

Share of non-oil sector in Azerbaijan is expected to increase to 79 percent in 2027

19 October 2023 18:19 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Due to the transformation of the main driving force of economic growth from the oil sector to the non-oil and gas sector, it is expected that a continuous increase in the share of non-oil and gas revenues in the state budget will be achieved in conditions where the oil and gas sector will gradually shrink, Azernews reports.

