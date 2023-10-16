Azernews.Az

Monday October 16 2023

16 October 2023 17:35 (UTC+04:00)
Installed capacity of plants is expected to exceed 370 megawatts
Abbas Ganbay
Abbas Ganbay
The installed capacity of the plants built and to be built in the liberated territories will exceed 370 megawatts, President of Azerenerji OJSC Baba Rzayev said in an article published in the Azerbaijan newspaper, Azernews reports.

