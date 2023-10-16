Installed capacity of plants is expected to exceed 370 megawatts
The installed capacity of the plants built and to be built in the liberated territories will exceed 370 megawatts, President of Azerenerji OJSC Baba Rzayev said in an article published in the Azerbaijan newspaper, Azernews reports.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%