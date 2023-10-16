Installed capacity of plants is expected to exceed 370 megawatts

16 October 2023 17:35 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

The installed capacity of the plants built and to be built in the liberated territories will exceed 370 megawatts, President of Azerenerji OJSC Baba Rzayev said in an article published in the Azerbaijan newspaper, Azernews reports.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.