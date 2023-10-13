Azernews.Az

Friday October 13 2023

Electricity generation slightly increases in Azerbaijan

13 October 2023 18:34 (UTC+04:00)
Electricity generation slightly increases in Azerbaijan
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

In the 9 months of 2023, the electricity generation in Azerbaijan increased by 0.1 percent amounting to 20,279,700 kWh, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more