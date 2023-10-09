Delegation of famous Harvard University visits Ganja Automobile Plant Production Union [PHOTOS]

9 October 2023 16:50 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Last week, the delegation of Harvard University visited the Production Union of the Ganja Automobile Plant, Azernews reports.

A group of employees from the world-known university visited the factory on the initiative of the Azerbaijani Economy Ministry and were closely interested in the activities of the enterprise.

According to the press service of the plant, during the visit, Baghban Nabiyev, the first deputy director of the enterprise, told the employees of Harvard University's Kennedy School - senior research manager Tim Cheston, researchers Jorge Tapia, Felicia Belostechinich, Alexandro Rueda Sana about the history of the plant's development from 2004, when it started operating again, until today. He gave detailed information about the signed contracts. Then, after getting acquainted with the assembly lines, the guests talked about future plans with the plant management and asked the questions they were interested in about the work to be done.

After the meeting, senior research manager Tim Cheston of Harvard University's Kennedy School expressed his satisfaction that they were in the country's only agricultural production facility and that they saw a plant that has managed to produce large-scale heavy equipment from small equipment.

To recall, Ganja Auto Plant was an auto assembly plant built in 1986. At that time, it was planned to assemble 30,000 GaZelle vans. Due to the collapse of the Soviet Union, the work in the plant was suspended until 2004. In December 2004 the Ganja automobile plant started manufacturing and the first car built at the factory was sold. Today, Ganja Automobile Plant is the biggest automobile plant in Azerbaijan. It cooperates with several countries, especially with Belarussia, in assembling vehicles used in agriculture.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz