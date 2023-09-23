Azerbaijan signs memorandum on smart agriculture with South Korean companies [PHOTOS]

23 September 2023 15:36 (UTC+04:00)

The Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan has signed a memorandum on cooperation in the field of "smart agriculture" with the Trade and Investment Promotion Agency of South Korea (KOTRA), INPRO, WHYBIZ, ENEY, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

The signing took place within the framework of presentation of the test project "Korea-Azerbaijan cooperation in the field of smart agriculture" with the support of the Ministry of Agriculture, representatives of KOTRA, INPRO, WHYBIZ, ENEY at the exhibition Animal Research Institute of Animal Husbandry. Presentations on "Cloud System" and other topics were made.

Mahir Hajiyev, Director of the Research Institute of Animal Husbandry, who opened the event with an introductory speech, said that the Institute is constantly cooperating with international organizations and scientific institutions, and fundamental steps are being taken to apply international experience for the development of animal husbandry in the country.

Arzu Gojayev, deputy head of executive authority of Goygol district, noted that Goygol district is one of the leading districts in the field of livestock breeding in our country. With the increase of indicators in recent years, introduction of new innovations will play an even more important role in the development of livestock breeding.

Head of KOTRA Baku office Kekwon Jo emphasized that KOTRA is very interested in applying the best practices of companies and enterprises in Azerbaijan with the support of the South Korean government during their activities in Azerbaijan. Today's pilot project lays the foundation for future large-scale projects.

It should be noted that since April this year, regular meetings have been held with KOTRA to implement various projects.

The South Korean FarmConnect company and the Research Institute of Vegetable Growing under the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan signed an agreement on cooperation in the implementation of Smart Farming technology on jul 22 in 2021

With the help of artificial intelligence (AI), FarmConnect will share with the Azerbaijani institute the technologies for analysing data and increasing yields, the statement said.

