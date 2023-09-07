Ambassador of State of Kuwait to Azerbaijan visits KOBIA

7 September 2023 17:23 (UTC+04:00)

At the meeting with the Ambassador of the State of Kuwait in Azerbaijan the possibilities of cooperation between KOBIA and relevant institutions and business circles of Kuwait were discussed, Azernews reports, citing KOBIA.

Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of KOBIA, met with Abdullah Mohamed Abdullah Almauidi, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Kuwait in Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, information was presented about the Agency's activities, support, and services it provides to SMEs, KOBIA's support in the direction of establishing and developing cooperation between local and foreign business circles, as well as exchange of views on the issues of coordination of the Agency's activities with the relevant institutions of Kuwait and opportunities for cooperation between SMEs of both countries.

The meeting was part of a series of diplomatic engagements between Kuwait and Azerbaijan.

In January 2022, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, held a meeting with the Ambassador of Kuwait, Saud Abdulaziz Mohammed al-Shamlan al-Rumi. During the meeting, Bayramov and al-Rumi exchanged views regarding the current state of the relations between Azerbaijan and Kuwait.

The two countries established diplomatic relations in 1994, and Kuwait opened an Embassy in Azerbaijan in 2006. Since then, the two countries have signed a number of agreements, including the Agreement on the creation of a Joint Commission on cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the State of Kuwait, the Agreement for the promotion and reciprocal protection of investments between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the State of Kuwait, and the Agreement on Trade agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the State of Kuwait.

In addition to diplomatic engagements, the two countries have also held cultural events. In 2009, Azerbaijan held in Baku, the Cultural Days of Kuwait, and in 2011, Kuwait held the Cultural Days of Azerbaijan.

The meeting between Mammadov and Almauidi is a sign of the strong relationship between Azerbaijan and Kuwait, and the two countries are looking to further expand their cooperation in various fields.

