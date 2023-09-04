Azernews.Az

Monday September 4 2023

Foreign exchange reserves of Azerbaijan Central Bank increases

4 September 2023 14:00 (UTC+04:00)
Foreign exchange reserves of Azerbaijan Central Bank increases

As of 31.08.2023, the foreign exchange reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) amounted to $9.4bn, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more