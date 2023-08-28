Shah Deniz celebrates 200 billion cubic metres of total gas production

28 August 2023 20:07 (UTC+04:00)

"Shah Deniz is proudly celebrating 200 billion cubic meters of total gas production since the start. The milestone was achieved on 26 August 2023 - 16-and-a-half-years after we first announced the start-up of commercial gas production from the field and start-up of operations of the South Caucasus Pipeline,” Azernews reports, citing AzerTac.

