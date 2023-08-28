Shah Deniz celebrates 200 billion cubic metres of total gas production
"Shah Deniz is proudly celebrating 200 billion cubic meters of total gas production since the start. The milestone was achieved on 26 August 2023 - 16-and-a-half-years after we first announced the start-up of commercial gas production from the field and start-up of operations of the South Caucasus Pipeline,” Azernews reports, citing AzerTac.
