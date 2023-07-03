Baku, China sign memorandum of friendship and partnership

3 July 2023 12:58 (UTC+04:00)

A delegation led by the head of the Executive Power of Baku city Eldar Azizov was here on a business trip at the invitation of the Sichuan Province Government of the People's Republic of China, Azernews reports, citing press service of the executive branch.

During the visit, the Governor of Sichuan Province Xuan Jian met with the head of the executive power of Baku city Eldar Azizov and members of the delegation. At the meeting, Governor Xuan Jian said that such a high level and development of Azerbaijan-China relations is the result of the great efforts of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Due to effective policy and successful reforms implemented by the President of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan, and its capital, Baku have demonstrated a high speed of development and occupy a unique place in the world.

Emphasizing development and stability in Azerbaijan, the governor emphasized that Azerbaijan has liberated its lands from occupation. During the talks, Governor Xuan Jian made a proposal to open a Chengdu-Baku air route taking into account the interest of Chinese citizens in Baku and Azerbaijan.

Head of the Baku City Executive Eldar Azizov noted the successes achieved in the development of Sichuan province and said the city of Baku has gained a new look and is rapidly developing as a result of the government's successful socio-economic policy, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in recent years.

At the end of the meeting, a "Memorandum of Understanding on the establishment of friendship and partnership relations between Baku, the capital of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Sichuan Province of the People's Republic of China" was signed.

Later, representatives of Baku city arrived in Beijing, the capital of China, and met with Deputy Mayor Mrs. Xma Xun at the Beijing City Hall. The Vice-Mayor emphasized that stability prevails in Azerbaijan today; as a result of President Ilham Aliyev's policy Azerbaijan is one of the most developed countries in the post-Soviet space.

"Today, Azerbaijan and the capital Baku are showing great development, so Chinese businessmen show great interest in Azerbaijan. Plans for cooperation between the capitals were discussed during the meeting. Following the visit, an agreement was reached on the signing of a memorandum on cooperation between the two capitals by a delegation from Beijing City Hall, which is on an official visit to Baku," the statement said.

April 2 marked the 30th anniversary of relations between Azerbaijan and China. This significant date is celebrated by the two countries as both have achieved a lot of success, seen projects implemented, and drawn up plans for the future.

