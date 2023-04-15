Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia discuss coop

15 April 2023 17:38 (UTC+04:00)

In Riyadh, the Chairman of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) Orkhan Mammadov met with the Deputy Minister of Investment of Saudi Arabia, Mohammad Al-Hasnah, and the co-chairman of the Saudi Arabia-Azerbaijan Joint Business Council, Ahmed Ali Al Dakhil, Azernews reports citing SMBDA.

According to the information received from SMBDA, during the meeting, views were exchanged on the directions of cooperation, the strengthening of the role of the Saudi Arabia-Azerbaijan Joint Business Council for the expansion of relations between the business circles of the two countries, and the role of SMEs in mutually promoting investments.



