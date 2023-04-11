11 April 2023 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) brought new generation equipment to Azerbaijan to increase transit transportation, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan Railways.

ADY noted that in order to improve the railway infrastructure and significantly increase the volume of transit transportation the company purchased and delivered 303 platform cars and 18 carriages to Azerbaijan.

“Equipping its fleet and machinery park with the latest generation techniques, ADY is strengthening its competitiveness in international transportation day by day,” the company said.

Elchin Zulfugarov, head of the Infrastructure Department of ADY, said that in order to carry out fast and high-quality transportation by railway, the infrastructure must first be periodically improved: "New generation trains allow for flexible repair and construction works in the field of road construction, electricity supply, as well as signaling, infrastructure will significantly contribute to keeping it in good condition, thus the safety of the movement.''

Emil Ahmadov, head of the Freight Transportation Department of ADY, said that the newly purchased 303 platform wagons will open wide opportunities for increasing the volume of transit transportation, especially in the East-West direction.

It should be noted that ADY transported 4,441,970 tons of cargo in the first quarter of this year, which is 17 percent more than in the same period last year.

The Head of the Freight Transportation Department of ADY Emil Ahmadov noted that the demand for the North-South international transport corridor is quite large. According to him, cargo transportation between Azerbaijan and Iran increased by twofold.

"The increase was recorded both in cargo transportation of the two countries and within the framework of the North-South international transport corridor. In general, the demand for transportation in this direction is quite large. Accordingly, the number of workers on loading and unloading has increased. Currently, construction and repair works are underway at the Astara terminal in Iran. Its capabilities are being expanded, infrastructure works are being carried out in order to increase the existing platforms and cargo circulation," he said.

