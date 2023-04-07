Azerbaijani & Uzbek farmers to coop in hazelnut cultivation

7 April 2023 13:53 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Farmers of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan will cooperate in the field of hazelnut cultivation, Azernews reports.

The issues of mutual cooperation were discussed in the meeting between the leadership of the Scientific Research Institute of Fruit and Tea Cultivation in Guba district, Azerbaijan and Ilyos Haydarov, Deputy Chairman of the Uz Nuts Association of Fruit Plants Producers and Exporters of Uzbekistan.

The director of the institute, Ilham Garagurbanli, informed the Uzbek specialist about the development of hazelnut cultivation in Azerbaijan, the establishment of hazelnut orchards using an innovative method, and the institute's work in the field of hazelnut cultivation.

Ilyos Haydarov spoke about the shortcomings in the field of hazelnut cultivation in Uzbekistan and voiced his proposals for further expansion of bilateral relations in this field.

After the meeting, an inspection was held of the hazelnut orchard built on the basis of the new super-intensive technology in the territory of the Scientific-Experimental Base named after Zardabi of the Scientific-Research Institute of Fruit and Tea Cultivation.

