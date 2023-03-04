Azerbaijani Government signs agreement with IBRD [PHOTO]

4 March 2023 10:59 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Government signed an agreement on “Loan Agreement on Regional Roads and Development Project” with International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Azernews reports.

Within the framework of the Loan Agreement, the existing "Yenikend-Bilasuvar (km 32+140÷103+320) section reconstruction" project will be implemented to ensure a safe, efficient, and sustainable transport system along the Salyan-Bilasuvar corridor.

Saleh Mammadov, Chairman of the Management Board of the State Agency for Automobile Roads, accepted the mission to support the implementation of the project.

The head of the task group, chief transport economist Nijat Valiyev, World Bank country manager for Azerbaijan Sara Michael, director of Project Management Group No. 2 Mehman Babakhanov, and engineer of Project Management Group No. 2 Ayyub Huseynov also attended the meeting.

At the meeting, the implementation status of the projects provided for under the Credit Agreement, the solution to the encountered difficulties, and the prospects of future cooperation were discussed in detail.

