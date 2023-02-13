Heydar Aliyev Int'l Airport serves record number of passengers in January 2023

13 February 2023 17:34 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

In January 2023, Heydar Aliyev International Airport served 360,000 passengers, which is a record indicator in comparison with previous years, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the airport.

According to the airport’s information, the passenger flow of all international airports of Azerbaijan has amounted to more than 420,000 passengers.

Over the period in question, national air carriers AZAL and Buta Airways carried 132,000 and 47,000 passengers respectively. The share of national airlines in international flights has been 37%.

In January 2023, 27 foreign airlines made regular flights to Heydar Aliyev International Airport. Most passengers were transported by Turkish Airlines, Aeroflot, Utair, Azimuth and FlyDubai airlines.

Istanbul, Moscow, Dubai, Tbilisi, Abu Dhabi, Ankara, Mineralnye Vody, Jeddah, Sharjah and Tashkent were among the top ten most popular international destinations from Baku in January. In total, 221,000 passengers were served on these routes.

The Heydar Aliyev International Airport (IATA: GYD) is the largest airport in Azerbaijan and the region in terms of the volume of passenger and cargo transportation, take-off operations, the area of the airport complex, and the capacity of the cargo complex.

In June 2022, Heydar Aliyev International Airport confirmed the status of the best airport in the CIS countries for the fifth time according to the version of the prestigious Skytrax World Airport Awards international agency.

For airports, this award is the standard of quality in the industry.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz