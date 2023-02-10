Azernews.Az

Friday February 10 2023

Azerbaijani statistics agency reveals inflation rate for January 2023

10 February 2023 14:42 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
The rate of inflation reduced from 13.9 percent to 13.6 percent in January 2023, Azernews reports per the State Statistics Committee.

