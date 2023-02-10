Azerbaijani statistics agency reveals inflation rate for January 2023
The rate of inflation reduced from 13.9 percent to 13.6 percent in January 2023, Azernews reports per the State Statistics Committee.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%