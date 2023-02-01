Azerbaijan, Czechia mull expansion of co-op in automotive & food industry
Deputy Economy Minister Sahib Mammadov has met with Antonín Marcik, Head of CzechTrade's Baku Office, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Economy.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%