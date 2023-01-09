Azerbaijan allocates concessional loan for tourism dev't in Guba [PHOTO]

9 January 2023 17:30 (UTC+04:00)

Ayya Lmahamad

The Entrepreneurship Development Fund has allocated AZN200,000 ($117,647) in a concessional loan for the project aimed at tourism development in Azerbaijan's Guba District, Azernews reports, referring to Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov.

