National exports hit $36.3bn in Jan-Nov 22

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan's exports totaled $36.3 billion, with the non-oil sector accounting for $2.7 billion in January-November 2022, Azernews reports, citing the Center for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication of Azerbaijan.

During the reporting period, non-oil exports increased by 14 percent, compared to the corresponding period of 2021.

Meanwhile, exports of chemical products increased by 77.4 percent, while the exports of aluminum and aluminum products by 23 percent, ferrous metals and their products by 22.3 percent, and tea by 43 percent.

Moreover, non-oil exports in November 2022 amounted to $302.1 million. At the same time, food exports amounted to $126.4 million, while non-food exports to $175.7 million.

Azerbaijan's exports totaled $22.2 billion last year, including $2.7 billion in the non-oil sector.

Earlier, Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov stated that a rise in the non-oil products export is an indicator of the economy's sustainability, even during the pandemic.

The task is set of sustainable diversification of the economy, and in this regard, it is planned to develop a concept that will contribute to the growth of non-oil exports. The volume of non-oil goods exports is planned to double by 2025.

