Azerbaijan participates in Japanese business forum in Tbilisi

Azerbaijan's Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) has participated in the Japanese business forum, which took place in Tbilisi, Georgia, Azernews reports.

Having joined online, AZPROMO Adviser to the Executive Director Zohrab Gadirov provided information about the work the agency implemented to create a favorable business and investment environment in Azerbaijan and expand relations with foreign partners, as well as to increase investments in the non-oil sector.

The forum was held on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Georgia. The event was attended by government officials, private sector representatives, and business and investment specialists from several countries.

The Azerbaijani Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) was established in 2003 by the Ministry of Economy to attract foreign investment in the non-oil sector and encourage exports of non-oil products.

AZPROMO organizes various international events to achieve numerous goals set by the head of the state to develop the non-oil sector in Azerbaijan, promote products in foreign markets, raise awareness of Azerbaijani products among foreign consumers, facilitate networking with local companies, support foreign companies that are keen to gather comprehensive information about the investment climate in Azerbaijan, and provide services to interested investors based on a 'single window' approach.

