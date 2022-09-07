Tashkent hosts Uzbek-Azerbaijani business forum

7 September 2022 11:44 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

An Uzbek-Azerbaijani business forum was held at the Heydar Aliyev Cultural Center in Uzbekistan on September 5, 2022, Azernews reports per Uzbek media.

The forum was organized with the support of the Uzbek Chamber of Commerce, the Azerbaijani Founder Club, and the Union of Entrepreneurs of Azerbaijan, Turkiye, and Uzbekistan.

Within the framework of the forum, business meetings in the B2B format were held with the participation of business representatives of the two countries. Both, business forum and B2B meetings, will give an additional incentive for the development of business cooperation and will attract foreign investment for the implementation of joint projects.

Moreover, business tours and meetings with entrepreneurs at plants and factories located in the cities of Samarkand and Bukhara will be organized.

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan were established on October 2, 1995. The embassy of Azerbaijan in Uzbekistan was established in August 1996, while the embassy of Uzbekistan in Azerbaijan was opened in July 1998.

The friendly relations between the two countries are based on shared values ​​and historical ties, as well as a number of joint statements and agreements signed during bilateral visits and meetings.

The volume of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan amounted to $111.9 million in 2021.

