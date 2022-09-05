TRACECA unveils profit from transportation through Azerbaijani section

5 September 2022 10:52 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The profit from freight and passenger transportation through the Azerbaijani section of Transport Corridor Europe Caucasus Asia (TRACECA) amounted to 367.8 million manat ($216.3 million), TRACECA told Trend.

TRACECA said that this figure is 25.3 percent or 74.2 million manat ($43.6 million) more than from January through June 2021.

"More than 347.6 million manat or $204.4 million(an increase of 24.7 percent) was received from cargo transportation through the Azerbaijani section of TRACECA, and almost 20.2 million manat ($11.8 million and an increase of 37.4 percent) from passenger transportation," TRACECA said.

Cargo transportation through the Azerbaijani section of TRACECA exceeded 24.2 million tons in the first quarter of 2022, which is 19.3 percent more than the same period in 2021.

About 13.08 million tons or 53.9 percent of the total volume of cargo transportation is accounted for by road transportation, rail - more than 7.9 million tons (32.6 percent), by sea transport - almost 3.26 million tons (13.5 percent).

Transit cargo transportation accounted for more than 6.6 million tons (27.3 percent), of the total volume of cargo transportation.

