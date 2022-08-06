Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan, Turkish Albayrak Construction explore ways of investing [PHOTO]

6 August 2022 17:47 (UTC+04:00)
By Trend

Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) is holding meetings with local and foreign businessmen to expand ties and implement new business initiatives, the agency told Trend.

As the agency noted, Chairman of SMBDA Management Board Orkhan Mammadov met with General Manager a the Turkish Albayrak Construction company Yunus Yilmaz.

The sides explored ways of investing in Azerbaijan and the agency's support in this regard.

