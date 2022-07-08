Azerbaijani entrepreneurs, managers attend advanced training courses in Germany [PHOTO]

8 July 2022 16:52 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

A group of Azerbaijani entrepreneurs and managers attended advanced training courses in the German city of Ulm, under a joint German-Azerbaijani program to improve the managerial skills, Azerbaijani Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) told Trend.

According to the agency, the courses, which took place from June 20 through July 2, were attended by 22 entrepreneurs and managers working in various sectors of the Azerbaijani economy.

The entrepreneurs and managers also held meetings in agricultural, tourism, logistics, viticulture and wine-making companies, got acquainted with best practices on the spot, and established new ties for cooperation.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz