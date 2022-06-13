Baku, Bern discuss expansion of activities between chambers of commerce [PHOTO]

13 June 2022 17:55 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Baku and Bern have discussed the expansion of the Switzerland-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce and Industry activities, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Azerbaijan’s Agency for Small and Medium-Sized Business Development Board Chairman Orkhan Mammadov and Switzerland-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Claude Hague held in an online format.

The parties exchanged views on attracting companies from both countries to the chamber and organizing joint events with entrepreneurs.

Azerbaijan's Small and Medium-Sized Business Development Agency continues to hold meetings with local and foreign entrepreneurs in order to expand relations and implement new business initiatives.

Azerbaijan and Switzerland cooperate in various economic fields. Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on January 21, 1992.

There is mutually beneficial cooperation between Baku and Bern in the non-oil sector. In addition, Baku will host a meeting of the Commission on Trade and Economic relations between Switzerland and Azerbaijan in 2022.

The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $457.2 million in 2021, with exports accounting for $272.5 million and imports for $184.7 million.

