Baku Energy Week brings together stakeholders amid global difficulties in energy sector

1 June 2022 11:44 (UTC+04:00)

International Energy Forum's Secretary-General Joseph McMonigle has said that Baku Energy Week, as an international platform, brings together stakeholders at a time when the world is experiencing difficulties in the energy sector.

He made the remarks during the meeting with Azerbaijan's Deputy Energy Minister Samir Valiyev during the Baku Energy Week, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, McMonigle spoke about the activities of the organization he represents and its difference from other international organizations.

In turn, Samir Valiyev briefed on the forming of the liberal energy market, improving the legal framework in this area, and the process of the energy transition. He spoke about the work done to expand the use of green energy, especially the strategic goals and steps taken to use renewable energy potential in the liberated territories.

The parties emphasized that the changes taking place in the energy sector required cooperation between countries and international organizations. In addition, they exchanged views on the issue of Azerbaijan's membership in the organization.

Baku will host an Energy Week event from June 1 to 4. Taking into account current trends in the energy sector, the Baku Energy Week will unite three major events under its brand - the 27th Caspian Oil and Gas International Exhibition, the 10th Anniversary Caspian International Energy and Renewable Energy Exhibition, and the Baku Energy Forum.

This year, 250 companies from 31 countries will take part in the exhibitions and the forum. Among countries are Azerbaijan, Belarus, UK, Hungary, Germany, Greece, Georgia, Israel, Indonesia, Spain, Italy, India, Kazakhstan, China, Netherlands, Norway, the UAE, Russia, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, U.S., Turkiye, Uzbekistan, Finland, France, Croatia, Switzerland, and Japan. Large companies, such as Bos Shelf, Gazprombank, Equinor, Schlumberger, and others will be among the participants.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz