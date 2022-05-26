Turkish official: Teknofest bright example of Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood [PHOTO/VIDEO]

26 May 2022 15:50 (UTC+04:00)

TEKNOFEST is not only a festival but also a bright example of the brotherhood between Azerbaijan and Turkey, Turkey's Minister of Industry and Technology Mustafa Varank said at the opening ceremony of the festival on May 26.

According to him, the festival should be regarded as a historic event for Turkey and Azerbaijan.

"The two fraternal countries are joining forces in the name of technological development. We hope that the TEKNOFEST festival will offer new opportunities for the development of technologies in Azerbaijan. TEKNOFEST is not only a festival but also a bright example of the brotherhood between Azerbaijan and Turkey," Varank said.

Speaking at the ceremony, Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev noted that the holding of the international TEKNOFEST festival in Baku once again testifies to the fraternal ties between Azerbaijan and Turkey.

"Our youth liberated our lands from the occupation in 44-day second Karabakh war. Our victory in the war will continue in the technological arena. We will hold an award ceremony for all participants on May 28," Nabiyev noted.

Nabiyev also noted that one of the most spectacular boards is the 'Smart Karabakh' contest.

Further, the minister pointed out that investors and heads of venture funds also take part in the festival, which indicates the possibility of attracting an investor to your project.

Additionally, Chief Technical Officer (CTO) of Turkish Baykar Technology Selcuk Bayraktar noted that the two countries are witnessing the importance of high technologies for the protection of independence.

According to him, the brotherhood of the two countries underwent many trials, but this only contributed to an even greater rapprochement between them.

"Even in the most difficult days, we have always been together, and it’s natural that Azerbaijan became the first country where we are holding TEKNOFEST. The young people of Azerbaijan and Turkey will show to the whole world what they are capable of with the conduct of this festival," he stressed.

The country will host the TEKNOFEST International Aviation, Space, and Technology Festival from May 26 to 29.

The event will feature air shows, demonstration flights by Azerbaijani Air Forces Su-25 attack aircraft, and MiG-29 multi-role fighter aircraft, as well as Turkish Stars F-5 fighter planes and Solo Turk F-16 aerobatic demonstration teams, Hurkush Fighter trainer aircraft, and ATAK helicopters.

The festival is organized by the Azerbaijani Digital Development and Transport Ministry. At the same time, the TEKNOFEST production office operates in Baku, of which full staff consists of Azerbaijani specialists.

The event has been organized yearly since 2018, with the Turkish Technology Team Foundation, which is controlled by the Turkish Industry and Technology Ministry and Baykar Makina's technical director in cooperation with around 60 Turkish state institutions, universities, and private firms.

The festival's goal is to popularize areas like aviation, space industry, and the digital economy, encourage entrepreneurship in these fields, identify the knowledge and skills of young engineers through competitions held within the festival's framework, and present national technologies to the general public.

