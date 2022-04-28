By Trend

Number of residents of Aghdam Industrial Park (in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district liberated from Armenian occupation) has reached seven, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

According to information, Prof-Dam LLC and Metkons LLC received status of a resident of Aghdam Industrial Park.

"Two more entrepreneurs have been granted residency status in Aghdam Industrial Park, as the number of residents reached seven. “Prof-Dam” LLC will build a roofing production plant on an area of 2 hectares, while “Metkons” LLC will produce ventilation and firefighting equipment, as well as various metal products. With the implementation of projects worth around 9 million manat ($5.3 million), 85 people will be provided with permanent jobs," publication says.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz