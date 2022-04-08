By Trend

Azerbaijan imported almost 19 tons of poultry meat from the Novgorod region of Russia for the first time, Trend reports with reference to the North-Western Interregional Department of Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision (Rosselkhoznadzor).

Frozen broiler chickens produced at an enterprise in the Krestetsky District of the Russian Novgorod region were checked for compliance with the veterinary and sanitary requirements of Azerbaijan.

"The total weight of the batch of poultry meat was 18.9 tons. The veterinary certificate was issued for it based on the results of the check, with which the products were sent to Azerbaijan," Rosselkhoznadzor said.

The employees of the Rosselkhoznadzor department carried out the registration of documents for this type of product for the first time in the Novgorod region of the Russian Federation.

