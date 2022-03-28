By Trend

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate following the results of last week was 1.7 AZN/1USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate March 14 1.7 March 21 1.7 March 15 1.7 March 22 1.7 March 16 1.7 March 23 1.7 March 17 1.7 March 24 1.7 March 18 1.7 March 25 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has remained unchanged. The average AZN/EUR rate increased by 0.7 percent and amounted to 1.8832 manat per euro.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate March 14 1.8560 March 21 1.8832 March 15 1.8669 March 22 1.8832 March 16 1.8646 March 23 1.8832 March 17 1.8759 March 24 1.8832 March 18 1.8832 March 25 1.8832 Average weekly 1.8693 Average weekly 1.8832

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble remained unchanged compared to March 18. The average AZN/RUB rate increased by 7.8 percent and amounted to 0.0165 manat per ruble.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate March 14 0.0128 March 21 0.0165 March 15 0.0142 March 22 0.0165 March 16 0.0155 March 23 0.0165 March 17 0.0177 March 24 0.0165 March 18 0.0165 March 25 0.0165 Average weekly 0.0153 Average weekly 0.0165

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira remained unchanged compared to March 18. The average AZN/TRY rate increased by 0.2 percent and amounted to 0.1155 manat per lira.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate March 14 0.1148 March 21 0.1155 March 15 0.1147 March 22 0.1155 March 16 0.1157 March 23 0.1155 March 17 0.1162 March 24 0.1155 March 18 0.1155 March 25 0.1155 Average weekly 0.1153 Average weekly 0.1155

March 21-25 were declared non-working days in Azerbaijan due to Novruz holiday.

