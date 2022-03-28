By Trend
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
The average weighted rate following the results of last week was 1.7 AZN/1USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
March 14
|
1.7
|
March 21
|
1.7
|
March 15
|
1.7
|
March 22
|
1.7
|
March 16
|
1.7
|
March 23
|
1.7
|
March 17
|
1.7
|
March 24
|
1.7
|
March 18
|
1.7
|
March 25
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has remained unchanged. The average AZN/EUR rate increased by 0.7 percent and amounted to 1.8832 manat per euro.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
March 14
|
1.8560
|
March 21
|
1.8832
|
March 15
|
1.8669
|
March 22
|
1.8832
|
March 16
|
1.8646
|
March 23
|
1.8832
|
March 17
|
1.8759
|
March 24
|
1.8832
|
March 18
|
1.8832
|
March 25
|
1.8832
|
Average weekly
|
1.8693
|
Average weekly
|
1.8832
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble remained unchanged compared to March 18. The average AZN/RUB rate increased by 7.8 percent and amounted to 0.0165 manat per ruble.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
March 14
|
0.0128
|
March 21
|
0.0165
|
March 15
|
0.0142
|
March 22
|
0.0165
|
March 16
|
0.0155
|
March 23
|
0.0165
|
March 17
|
0.0177
|
March 24
|
0.0165
|
March 18
|
0.0165
|
March 25
|
0.0165
|
Average weekly
|
0.0153
|
Average weekly
|
0.0165
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira remained unchanged compared to March 18. The average AZN/TRY rate increased by 0.2 percent and amounted to 0.1155 manat per lira.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
March 14
|
0.1148
|
March 21
|
0.1155
|
March 15
|
0.1147
|
March 22
|
0.1155
|
March 16
|
0.1157
|
March 23
|
0.1155
|
March 17
|
0.1162
|
March 24
|
0.1155
|
March 18
|
0.1155
|
March 25
|
0.1155
|
Average weekly
|
0.1153
|
Average weekly
|
0.1155
March 21-25 were declared non-working days in Azerbaijan due to Novruz holiday.

