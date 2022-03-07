By Trend

Azerbaijan's PASHA Bank warned its customers (PASHA Bank cardholders) in Russia, Trend reports via bank.

The cards of Azerbaijani banks, including PASHA Bank will not work in Russia due to the termination of VISA and MasterCard payment systems of their activities in this country.

"We recommend cashing out at ATMs or making non-cash payment transactions in advance," PASHA Bank said in a statement.

International payment systems Visa and MasterCard announced the suspension of their activities in Russia on March 6, 2022.

--