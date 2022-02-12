By Trend

The railway authorities of Azerbaijan and Russia have got new opportunities for cooperation in the field of transport and logistics, Board Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) CJSC Javid Gurbanov said, Trend reports.

Gurbanov made the remark during a meeting with First Deputy General Director of Russian Railways OJSC Sergey Pavlov.

According to the head of ADY, Azerbaijan has great potential for expanding transport corridors through its territory.

He also spoke about the work on the electrification of the Baku-Derbent railway line within the International North-South Transport Corridor, the financing of the work to transfer the Baku-Yalama railway line from direct current to alternating current, and the timing of completion of work on this section.

Besides, the CJSC’s chairman touched upon the large-scale construction work carried out in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 Second Karabakh War], and informed about the new railway lines in detail.

Pavlov highly appreciated the work done by Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.

"Cooperation in the field of cargo transportation will continue to expand, as well as opportunities to attract new cargo," he said.

----

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz