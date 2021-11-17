By Ayya Lmahamad

Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has said that Azerbaijan continues to support global efforts to reduce carbon emissions in the world and combat climate change.

He made the remarks in an address to the 23rd Ministerial Meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), which was held through videoconference and hosted by Bolivia.

In this context, the minister noted the reflection of the directions strengthening the position of renewable energy in the energy balance in the country's national priorities and the socio-economic development strategy, and Azerbaijan's appearance with new targets at the COP 26 Climate Change Conference in Glasgow as an example of the steps taken.

Shahbazov underlined that Azerbaijan once again expressed its commitment to the global target of holding global warming at around 1.5 degrees, enshrined in the Paris Agreement and supported by the Glasgow Climate Pact.

The minister briefed on the important role of natural gas in the energy transformation as a low-carbon energy source. He also spoke about the increased importance of hydrocarbons in ensuring energy security in light of the current energy crisis.

Stressed that without diversification of energy resources, sustainable energy supply is impossible, Shahbazov noted that the variety of energy resources, as always, is and will be a guarantee of stability in the energy market.

“We believe that maintaining hydrocarbons in the energy balance is vital for resilience to shocks that lead to energy crises. We also believe that a fair energy transition can be possible not by decommissioning traditional energy sources, but together with it,” he said.

Moreover, stressing that Azerbaijan’s energy policy always pursues the goal of serving energy security, stability, international cooperation, and development in the world, the minister stated that the Southern Gas Corridor is a contribution to such a policy.

He noted that Azerbaijan exported over 14 billion cubic meters of natural gas via this route, over 10 months of this year, about half of which was used by European consumers.

The ministerial meeting with the participation of representatives of member and observer countries continued its work in three sessions.

It should be noted that since 2015, Azerbaijan has been participating in the Gas Exporting Countries Forum as an observer.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz