Bakcell LLC will be ready to introduce digital SIM cards (eSIM) in Azerbaijan, Bakcell Chief Executive Officer Rainer Rathgeber said in an interview with Trend.

According to the CEO, currently, there are not so many devices with eSIM support in the Azerbaijani market.

Rathgeber said that the introduction of eSIM in Azerbaijan may begin in three to four years.

"Surely, eSIM will appear in the future, and we will have to provide the services the market needs. Our company must be ready for this. I believe that this issue will not be so relevant in the coming years. The main problem that slows down this process is the registration and identification of the person. This project does not play a significant role even in the developed European markets. I would have waited for it for another three or four years," he emphasized.

The Bakcell CEO also noted that the telecommunications industry has been focused only on technology for many years and most telecommunications companies have recently been working to improve 3G and 4G networks.

"During the coronavirus pandemic, we realized how much people need our services. I believe that a company should have a super-network and at the same time be close to its customers. In the context of the tightened quarantine regime in 2020 and during the second Karabakh war, we saw how important communication between our subscribers was. This experience was a great lesson for me, and we are working to further improve our technical capabilities. In addition, we have large-scale investment projects for digitalization of services aimed at improving and simplifying the use of the MyBakcell application," said Rathgeber.

