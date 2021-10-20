By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and Slovakian Foreign and European Affairs Minister Ivan Korcok have signed an agreement on economic cooperation.

The agreement was signed in Baku on October 19.

Under the agreement, an Azerbaijan-Slovakia Joint Working Group on Economic Cooperation will be established to coordinate and develop bilateral economic ties.

It should be noted that the economic cooperation agreement was signed during the Slovakian minister's meeting with Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

During the meeting, the parties emphasized that an active political dialogue is being conducted between the two countries. It was noted that Azerbaijan is interested in further development of cooperation with the EU member states.

The parties discussed the expansion of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Slovakia in trade, economics, energy, transport, transit, investment and other fields.

The prime minister stressed that transport corridors through Azerbaijan, including the Zangazur corridor, will be of interest to Slovakia and the EU. He noted the opportunities for cooperation in the field of a digital and green economy.

Moreover, it was noted that Azerbaijan is interested in the participation of companies from friendly countries, including Slovakia, in the restoration of the country’s liberated territories.

In turn, Korcok stressed that Slovakia supports the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, as well as the importance of extending good political relations to the economic sphere.

Additionally, on October 19, the Azerbaijan-Slovak business forum organized by the Azerbaijani Export and Investment Promotion Foundation was held in Baku with the Economy Ministry's support.

It should be noted that the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Slovakia amounted to $29 million during the first nine months of 2021. In 2020, the volume of trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $28.4 million.

