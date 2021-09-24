By Trend

The products of Azerbaijan’s Shamakhi "Shirvan" winery are exported to Poland, China, and Japan, representative of the winery Nijat Maharramov told the participants of the media tour, Trend reports on Sept. 24.

Maharramov stressed that the negotiations related to the export are underway with Russia and Germany.

"We intend to start the negotiations on the export of wine with the US in the near future," the representative of the winery said.

