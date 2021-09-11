By Trend

The order of entry into the territory of Azerbaijan of freight vehicles, the goods carried by them and their drivers has been established, as the corresponding decision was signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Trend reports citing the Cabinet of Ministers.

At the entrance to the territory of Azerbaijan of freight vehicles, the goods they carry and their drivers, border and customs control in respect of them will be carried out in the following order:

- Border guard authorities ensure the entry of freight vehicles, the goods transported by them and their drivers into the territory of the checkpoint across the state border;

- in order to check the presence of radioactive substances, the border guard authorities carry out the indicated categories through portal radiation monitors;

- to determine the weight indicators by the customs authorities, freight vehicles and the cargo transported by them pass through verification;

- drivers of freight vehicles and passengers who may be in them are sent to the border control cabins, information about them and vehicles is entered into the interdepartmental automated information retrieval system;

- after the completion of border control, customs control is carried out in relation to drivers of cargo vehicles;

- customs authorities in specially designated places register goods and vehicles in the Unified Automated Control System, and after the inspection and identification work has been carried out, delivery to the destination is allowed;

The operations of registration and inspection for customs control of vehicles importing goods in the name of persons who have received the right to permanently use the "green corridor" pass system are carried out in the primary order in places established for this.

In order to inspect freight vehicles, border and customs authorities, within their competence, perform the following actions:

- inspection of cabins and other parts of cargo vehicles;

- checking the integrity and reliability of seals, seals, connecting devices;

- checking the integrity of cargo compartments (awnings, cables);

- inspection of goods, if the transportation of goods is carried out by vehicles that do not have customs security;

After the completion of border and customs control of vehicles of the specified category entering the checkpoint across the state border, the border guard authorities ensure their passage.

