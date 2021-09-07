By Trend

The Council on Agrarian Subsidies of Azerbaijan made a decision to establish sowing, harvest, and seed rates, quotas for seeds and seedlings, and sowing seeds by plants and regions in the field of crop production for 2022, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Agriculture.

According to the decision, the sowing rates and the number of sowing subsidies with a base amount of 200 manat ($117.7) for the below crops will be distributed as following:

Crops Sowing rate Amount of sowing subsidy (per hectare) Rice 1.8 360 manat ($211.8) Soy: Basic crops 1.4 280 manat ($164.8) Repeated crops 0.43 86 manat ($50.6) Corn: Basic crops 1.05 210 manat ($123.6) Repeated crops 0.43 86 manat ($50.6) Millet: Basic crops 1.05 210 manat ($123.6) Repeated crops 0.43 86 manat ($50.6) Sorghum: Basic crops 0.7 140 manat ($82.4) Repeated crops 0.43 86 manat ($50.6) Wheat, barley, rye, oats, peas, lobio, lentils, etc. 1.05 210 manat ($123.6) Buckwheat and peanut 1.1 220 manat ($129.4) Saffron 2.2 440 manat ($258.9) Sunflower: Basic crops 1.2 240 manat ($141.2) Repeated crops 0.43 86 manat ($50.6) Potato: Basic crops 1.4 280 manat ($164.8) Repeated crops 0.43 86 manat ($50.6) Vegetables 1.3 260 manat ($153) Melons and gourds 1.2 240 manat ($141.2) Clover 0.35 70 manat ($41.2) Plants other than cotton, tobacco and sugar beet 0.65 130 manat ($76.5) Grape: During the first 4 years from the date of establishment of the plantation 3.2 640 manat ($376.7) For a period after 4 years 1.25 250 manat ($147.1) For vine plantation (one-time) 40 8,000 manat ($4,708.6) Tea: During the first 7 years after the establishment of the plantation 3.7 740 manat ($435.5) For a period after 7 years 1.25 250 manat ($147.1) Intensive orchards: During the first 4 years from the date of creation of the garden 3.65 730 manat ($429.6) For a period after 4 years 1.25 250 manat ($147.1) For intensive hazelnut orchards (one time) 22 4,400 manat ($2,590) For intensive pomegranate orchards (one time) 25 5,000 manat ($2,940) For intensive olive orchards (one time) 24.5 4,900 manat ($2,880) For intense lemon gardens (one time) 55 11,000 manat ($6,470) For intensive tangerine and orange orchards (one time) 45 9,000 manat ($5,2972) Other orchards 1.25 250 manat ($147.1) For chestnut gardens 2.5 500 manat ($294) During the first 4 years after planting of kiwi orchards with drip irrigation system 3.2 640 manat ($376.7) For planting kiwi fruit gardens with drip irrigation system (one time) 45 9,000 manat ($5,2972) Other berries 1.15 230 manat ($135.3)

