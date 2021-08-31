By Trend

Azerbaijan has all the necessary equipment for broadcasting in Full HD format, the Radio-Television Broadcasting and Satellite Communications Production Union under the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies told Trend.

According to the union, if necessary, the software is ready to launch the mentioned broadcasting format.

The union said that currently, all TV channels in Azerbaijan have HD broadcasting.

"Khazar TV, ARB, ARB 24, CBC sport, Space TV, Ictimai TV, Azad Azerbaijan, AzTV, Madaniyyat TV [covering news and events in the field of culture], Idman TV [covering sports news and events] and Real TV channels broadcast in HD format. Besides, 10 programs are also broadcasted in SD format, which is due to the fact that the population still has TV sets not broadcasting in HD format,” the union noted.

“Broadcasting quality and information transfer rate of HD programs are better compared to the SD format. We have all the necessary equipment, and at the request of these TV channels we can provide broadcasting of their programs in the required format,” stressed the organization.

