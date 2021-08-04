By Trend

The transition of Azerbaijan’s Pasha Insurance OJSC to the Agile model is mainly helping to improve the efficiency and optimize the insurance process, Head of Agile Transformation Department of Pasha Insurance Nurana Teymurova told Trend.

According to Teymurova, this model also helps to improve the process for the customer contacting the company, from the purchase of a product to an insured event that has occurred.

"The main subject of the transition to Agile is the customer, and our task is to make it easy for him to purchase various products and, during any insured events, be able to correctly report the incident and receive a payment, '' she said.

"After the transition to new products in the framework of Agile, customers will be even more interested in them, which in turn will help citizens to understand the importance of insurance. Therefore, sales will increase not only in Pasha Insurance, but throughout the insurance market of Azerbaijan," the expert said.

The head of the department said that after the transition to the new platform, insurance fees have increased.

Teymurova noted that there are two directions for this segment - motor vehicle and property insurance, as well as medical insurance.

"We have many programs and every month we present our customers with various campaigns for both auto and property insurance. In the future, we plan to create a project where the customer will be able to choose the needed product through digital channels. Medical insurance provides individual insurance for individuals, and before that, it was only for corporate customers. In this direction, we see the first fruits of successful activity," said Teymurova.

