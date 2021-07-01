By Vugar Khalilov

The Baku Metro CJSC has purchased four trains from Russia’s Metrovagonmash engineering company, the company has said in a statement.

Each train has five underground carriages, and the trains will be put into operation after relevant adjustment and testing at the Narimanov depot, the statement reads.

Baku Metro signed a contract with Metrovagomash back in October 2019, for the manufacture of 60 underground carriages (of the 81-765.4B / 766.4B series) that are part of 12 trains consisting of five carriages each. The contract covers the period from 2020 to 2023 and ensures the supply of 20 modern underground carriages to Azerbaijan.

The carriages will have spaces for passengers with limited mobility and areas for strollers and bicycles.

Air conditioning and ventilation systems with air disinfection have been installed in carriages of the 81-765.4B / 766.4B series. An automatic air disinfection system using UV lamps contributes to additional protection against the spread of viral and bacterial infections, including COVID-19.

Metrowagonmash has been supplying rolling stock to Azerbaijan’s capital Baku since 1967. Currently, the Baku metro operates over 300 subway cars manufactured by MVM. In 2018-2019, the plant provided eight five-car trains of the 81-765.B / 766.B series for the Baku Metro.

—

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz