Companies from Azerbaijan and Russia’s Rostov region have discussed cooperation the field of agriculture, shipbuilding, logistics, fisheries, construction and medicine, the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) press service has reported.

The cooperation was discussed during the business mission of Rostov enterprises to Azerbaijan this week held with the support of the Azerbaijan-Russia Business Council and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Rostov region.

The mission met with representatives of the Caspian Sea Shipping Company and Ministries of Health, Environment and Natural Resources. As part of the business mission, the Rostov delegation also got acquainted with Baku International Sea Trade Port and discussed issues of expanding cooperation.

Expressing satisfaction with the visit to Azerbaijan, the participants of the mission emphasized the importance of the mission in expanding ties between businessmen.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan’s Agency for Small and Medium Business Development signed a cooperation agreement with the Russian Roscongress Foundation, within the 24th International Economic Forum, which opened on June 2 in St.Petersburg, Russia. According to the agreement, the parties will cooperate in such areas as effective communication between the business community, mutual consultations, information and expert support.

The Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) is a joint public-private initiative, established by the Azerbaijani Economy Ministry in 2003 with the aim to contribute to economic development through attracting foreign investments and stimulating exports in the non-oil sector.

AZPROMO’s acting head Yusif Abdullayev has said that increasing foreign investments and developing new concepts to expand the geography of Azerbaijan’s exports would be among AZPROMO’s priorities in 2021.

