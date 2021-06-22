By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and TRACECA have agreed on cooperation in the areas of expansion of the corridor geography and digitalization of the corridor, during the meeting held between Azerbaijan’s Transport, Communications and High Technologies Minister Rashad Nabiyev with TRACECA’s Secretary-General Asset Asavbayev on June 22.

The parties agreed to cooperate in the development of multimodal transport, increasing the competitiveness of container traffic, development of new projects that may help to attract additional cargo flows to the corridor and stepping up efforts to promote the TRACECA corridor at the bilateral and international levels.

Moreover, the parties discussed the current state of cooperation within TRACECA, priority projects and initiatives to improve the competitiveness of the transport corridor, and the prospects for further development.

Transport Minister noted that this cooperation platform, established in 1998 on the initiative of national leader Heydar Aliyev, is of great importance for Azerbaijan, adding that the country is actively involved in its activities.

In turn, Secretary-General touched upon issues related to the Basic Multilateral Agreement on the Europe-Caucasus-Asia international transport corridor development, strengthening the organization’s activities by initiatives and new projects put forward during Azerbaijan’s chairmanship in the TRACECA Intergovernmental Commission, cooperation with the European Union and other issues.

It should be noted that the meeting was also attended by TRACECA Intergovernmental Commission in Azerbaijan National Secretary Rufat Bayramov.

In 2020, TRACECA transported 35.5 million tons of cargo through Azerbaijan, including 7.5 million tons or 21.2 percent of transit cargo.

Established in 1993, TRACECA is an international transport program involving the European Union and 12 member states of the Eastern European, Caucasian, and Central Asia region (Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan).

---

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz