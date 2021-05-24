By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan was Georgia’s main bitumen supplier in January-April 2021, accounting for 93.6 percent of this country’s total imports of bitumen, Azertag has reported.

During the reported period, Georgia imported an overall of 7,800 tons of oil bitumen in the first four months of the year. Azerbaijan accounted for 7,300 tons of oil bitumen exported to Georgia. The remaining 0.5 tons were imported from Turkmenistan.

Earlier it was reported that Azerbaijan increased the export of oil and oil products to neighbouring Georgia by 38.7 percent to 59,000 tons worth $27.5 million during the period of January-April 2021. Georgia’s import of natural gas from Azerbaijan however decreased by 24.1 percent in the first four months of the year to 609.1 million cubic meters worth $92.8 million.

Azerbaijan is one of the largest investors in Georgia’s economy. The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $335.5 million in the first four months of 2021. Of the total turnover, export amounted to $310.7 million, while import to $24.7 million.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Georgia amounted to $536.2 million in 2020. Azerbaijan was Georgia’s main bitumen supplier in 2020, accounting for 63.8 percent of this country's total imports of bitumen. At the same time, Azerbaijan was the largest diesel fuel supplier to Georgia in 2020 as well, accounting for 19.4 percent of total imports. Meanwhile, Azerbaijan was Georgia’s largest electricity supplier in 2020, accounting for 45 percent or 726 million kWh of the country’s total electricity import.

