It is planned to commission the 'Zarifa Aliyeva' vessel in Azerbaijan in 2022, Niyameddin Aslanov, specialist of the Operations and Commercial Department of the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company, said.

Aslanov made the remark during the online event "Opportunities and Obstacles: International Cargo Transportation by Vehicles within TRACECA", Trend reports on May 18.

“The vessels of the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company carry cargo in the Caspian Sea basin, in the Black Sea and other seas,” he said.

"Today the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company is a member of TRACECA, Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TMTM) and some other organizations,” Aslanov added. “To attract cargo, we provide regular discounts in various directions.”

“I would like to emphasize that despite the rise in oil prices and restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the costs associated with servicing ships, we continue to keep prices at the previous level," specialist of the department said.

