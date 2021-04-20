By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan increased export of various products in the first quarter of 2021, Azertag has reported.

During the reported period, Azerbaijan increased export of persimmons by 24,400 tons to 42,300 tons. The value of exported persimmons amounted to $31.8 million. It should be noted that during the same period of last year, the country exported 17,900 tons of persimmons worth $14.1 million.

Moreover, export of powdered sugar increased by 10,800 tons. In the first three months of the year, Azerbaijan exported 17,900 tons of powdered sugar worth $9 million. During the same period of 2020, some 7,100 tons of powdered sugar worth $2.9 million were exported.

Furthermore, the country exported 7,164 tons of oil worth $8.4 million, which is an increase by 10.4 percent in quantitative terms. Some 6,485 tons of oil worth $6.1 million were exported from Azerbaijan during the corresponding period last year.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan has decreased export of various products in the first quarter of 2021. Thus, the country exported 14,100 tons of apples worth $5.6 million (18,200 tons worth $7.7 million in 2020), 266 tons of tea worth $2 million (325 tons worth $2.2 million in 2020), 4,681 tons of hazelnuts worth $29 million (6,007 tons worth $36.9 million in 2020) and 19,500 tons of tomatoes worth $21.2 million (32,700 tons worth $43.9 million in 2020).

Overall, 89,900 tons of vegetables and fruits worth $97.2 million were exported from the country in January-March 2021.

In the first quarter of the year, the country's trade turnover amounted to $6.6 billion, with the export accounting for $4.1 billion or 62 percent.

