By Trend

Azerbaijan has a favorable investment climate, the Azerbaijani office of the Turkish Independent Industrialists and Businessmen Association (MUSIAD) told Trend.

To date, Turkish business entities have invested in many areas of Azerbaijan, and it is possible that the volume of investments will increase in the coming years, said MUSIAD.

In the future, the exchange of experience between Azerbaijani and Turkish investors and entrepreneurs is inevitable, the association said.

According to the information received from MUSIAD, one of the main tasks of Azerbaijani and Turkish businessmen is to serve the interests of both peoples.

On Apr.10, the MUSIAD delegation visited the Khachmaz district of Azerbaijan.

As part of the visit, which was of a familiarization nature, the MUSIAD delegation met with the head of the districts' Mayor Elnur Rzayev and MP of Azerbaijan from the 56th Khachmaz rural constituency Sevil Mikayilova.

During the meeting, Mikayilova pointed to the importance of establishing relations between businessmen and noted that this union is important for Turkey and Azerbaijan in accordance with the slogan ​‘one nation, two states’.

Following the meeting, the Turkish guests presented a symbolic memorable gift to Mayor of the Khachmaz District Mayor’s Office Elnur Rzayev.

---

