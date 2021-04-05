By Trend

The prices of precious metals decreased in Azerbaijan on Apr.5 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold lowered by 12.0445 manat or $7.08 (0.41 percent) and made up 2,931.463 manat or $1,724.39 per ounce.

The price of silver reduced by 0.3069 manat or 18 cents (0.72 percent) and amounted to 42.1592 manat ($24.8).

The price of platinum went down by 1.02 manat or $60 cents (0.05 percent) and equaled to 2,060.23 manat ($1,211.9).

The price of palladium decreased by 10.2935 manat or $6.05 (0.23 percent) and stood at 4,528.256 manat ($2,663.68).

In monthly terms, the price of gold grew by 55.029 manat or $32.37 (1.9 percent) per ounce, silver lowered by 0.68 manat or 40 cents (1.6 percent) per ounce, platinum grew by 149.413 manat or $87.89 (7.8 percent) per ounce, and palladium grew by 537.438 manat or $316.14 (13.5 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold rose by 190.0005 manat or $117.76 (6.9 percent), silver grew by 17.6562 manat or $10.39 (72.1 percent), platinum surged by 824.9335 manat or $485.25 (66.8 percent), while palladium spiked by 713.966 manat or $419.98 (18.7 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Apr.5, 2021 2,931.463 42.1592 2,060.23 4,528.256 Apr.2, 2021 2,943.5075 42.4661 2,061.25 4,538.5495 Mar.5, 2021 2,876.434 42.8392 1,910.817 3,990.818 Apr.5, 2020 2,741.4625 24.503 1,235.2965 3,814.29 Change in a day in man. -12.0445 -0.3069 -1.02 -10.2935 in % -0.41 -0.72 -0.05 -0.23 Change in a month in man. 55.029 -0.68 149.413 537.438 in % 1.9 -1.6 7.8 13.5 Change in a year in man. 190.0005 17.6562 824.9335 713.966 in % 6.9 72.1 66.8 18.7

---

