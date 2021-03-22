By Trend

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the turnover in the catering sector in Azerbaijan decreased 2.9 times from January through February 2021 compared to the same period of 2020 and amounted to 78.1 million manat ($45.9 million), Trend reports citing the State Statistical Committee.

In this area, for the specified period, the share of legal entities accounted for 40.7 percent of the turnover, individuals - 59.3 percent.

At the same time, the turnover rate for legal entities operating in the country decreased 2.8 times on an annualized basis, amounting to 31.4 million manat ($18.4 million).

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Mar.22)

