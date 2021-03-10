By Trend

Georgia’s Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili is expected to pay a working visit to Azerbaijan, Ambassador of Georgia to Baku Zurab Pataradze said at a meeting with President of the Azerbaijani National Confederation of Entrepreneurs’ (Employers’) Organizations Mammad Musayev, Trend reports.

According to Pataradze, a business forum is expected to be held within the framework of the Azerbaijani-Georgian Economic Commission's meeting.

The ambassador also congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the victory in the 44-day (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020) Patriotic War (for liberating its territories from Armenian occupation), adding that the liberation of Shusha city was good news for him.

He noted that it’s necessary to use the existing opportunities for the further development of economic relations between Georgia and Azerbaijan.

Musayev, in turn, emphasized that economic ties between the two countries have significantly strengthened.

He also stressed the importance of developing business ties in the Turkey-Georgia-Azerbaijan format and suggested holding a joint business forum with the participation of businessmen from the three countries.

The ambassador agreed with this and put forward his proposals regarding the prospects for further cooperation.

At the meeting, the sides held a wide exchange of views on resolving organizational issues for holding the Turkey-Georgia-Azerbaijan business forum.

