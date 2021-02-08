By Trend

Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan and Turkey have launched a new project on strengthening national food safety control and risk communication systems, Trend reports on Feb.8 referring to a source in the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

According to the source, the Turkish-funded project, implemented under the FAO-Turkey Partnership Program for Food and Agriculture, envisions regional capacity-building activities in this area, as well as countrywide activities.

"Effective food control systems cover all stages of food production and processing from farm to consumer, since food safety must be considered at every stage of the value chain," said the source.

The source also noted that the project will be a step forward towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals by helping countries improve their food security control systems to ensure safe food for all.

"The WHO estimates show that about 600 million people fall ill with food-borne diseases each year and 420,000 die. Effective food safety and quality control systems have key importance for not only protection of human health and well-being, but also for stimulation of economic development and improvement of living standards by increasing market access," added the source.

Azerbaijan has been a member of the FAO since 1995. The office of the organization has been operating in the country since 2007.

